Nation PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surge The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,19:22 (GMT+7) PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surgeThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular Cabinet meeting, held in Hanoi on March 30. He tells the public to stay at home and work online – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on the public to stay at home and work online to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, given several hot spots in Hanoi and HCMC where more than a dozen of infection cases have been confirmed. He was speaking at a regular Cabinet meeting with the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control, held in Hanoi today, March 30, reported the Government news website. “The spirit is that [residents in] a certain province should stay in the province. [Residents in] a district should stay in the district. [Residents in] a commune should stay in the commune… [Residents in] a house should shelter at home,” he said. He explained that crowds of residents still traverse across their provinces, which put them at high risks of infection. Apart from exceptions, like those… Read full this story
- Another 42 coronavirus cases are confirmed in Britain bringing the total number of infections to 206 in the biggest daily increase yet - as leading microbiologist warns the outbreak could peak at Easter
- Boris Johnson is accused of playing 'roulette with lives' as UK's EIGHTH coronavirus patient dies: PM urged to close schools, ban football matches and order country to work from home as WHO declares pandemic
- Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern announces ‘toughest border restrictions’ in the world
- The Queen, 93, dons gloves at an investiture for first time ever to shake hands with medal recipients amid coronavirus crisis (but Prince Charles, William and Kate have bare hands at their engagements)
- Coronavirus prevention myths: From taking Vitamin C to drinking water every 15 minutes
- Coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for another year – and will miss ‘first wave’ of bug, top doc warns
- Family of second coronavirus victim to die in the UK say hospital was 'too slow' to isolate him: Caribbean cruise ship passenger, in his 80s, was left 'coughing excessively' on a ward for six hours as relatives fear he could have passed on the infection
- Heartbroken family of the second coronavirus victim to die in the UK pay tribute to a 'wonderful great-granddad' as they reveal their 'nightmare' at not being able to arrange his funeral because they are in isolation
- A QUARTER of Italy's population is quarantined: Italian PM puts 16 million citizens in north of country under coronavirus lockdown as Democratic party leader catches deadly bug after 36 people die in single day - bringing the toll to 233
- 'Close schools NOW': Boris Johnson faces backlash after he delays tough action to stop spread of coronavirus despite emergency Cobra meeting hearing the UK DOES face a 'significant' outbreak
PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surge have 492 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.