PM urges disbursement of public capital to fuel growth

The Saigon Times

Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,16:45 (GMT+7)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the March 27 meeting – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered more drastic solutions to speed up the disbursement of nearly VND700 trillion in public capital this year to fuel economic growth, which has slowed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a meeting on March 27, the prime minister stressed the importance of public investment for economic growth. A large amount of public capital has failed to be disbursed in the first quarter of this year.

Phuc said capital disbursement for key projects must be completed on time and leaders of ministries, departments and localities will be strictly penalized in case of late disbursements.

The prime minister also discussed other measures to ensure economic and social stability amid the coronavirus outbreak, including helping businesses restructure production, providing sufficient necessities for the people, effectively controlling the inflation rate, and preventing trade fraud and speculation.

Phuc also asked the Ministry of Finance to increase expenditures for prevention and treatment of the coronavirus infection, reduce…

