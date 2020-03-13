PM Phúc urges for stronger measures as Việt Nam enters new phase of COVID-19 fight

A visitor has his temperature checked at Bái Đính Pagoda, Ninh Bình Province. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức HÀ NỘI Foreigners infected with SARS-CoV-2 would have to cover their treatment fees in Việt Nam, but quarantine and testing fees will be free of charge, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said at a Government meeting on Friday. Vietnamese patients were being treated free of charge through the COVID-19 prevention and control fund. The PM has assigned the health ministry to set up the fund. Among 29 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in Việt Nam, 11 are foreigners. At the meeting, PM Phúc asked for measures to be put in place to limit infection sources from overseas, such as reducing the number of flights from COVID-19-affected countries. PM Phúc ordered airports nationwide to offer free face masks and ask passengers entering Việt Nam to wear them. People should wear face masks in crowded places like supermarkets and on public transport, he said. Since the 17th infection case was reported, Việt Nam officially entered the second phase of the fight against COVID-19. In the coming days, the number of patients might increase, he said. The Cabinet leader affirmed Việt Nam’s capacity to control the disease, saying the Government always made people’s health a top priority. “We accept… Read full this story

