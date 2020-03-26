PM Phúc attends G20 video summit on COVID-19

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attends the G20 emergency video summit on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended the G20 emergency video summit on Thursday during which leaders of the 20 major economies discussed coordinated responses to the widening COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Phúc took part in the summit in the capacity as chair of ASEAN 2020, to confirm the responsibilities as well as contributions by ASEAN and Việt Nam to the global efforts in combating the pandemic.

Việt Nam was invited to attend the G20 Summit for the first time in 2010 as Chair of the ASEAN.

Established in 1999, the G20 consists of 19 individual countries plus the European Union, accounting for two-thirds of the world population, 90 per cent of the global GDP and 80 per cent of the world trade.

Working with Laos, Cambodia

PM Phúc called for his Lao and Cambodian counterparts to work together to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on Thursday.

The three countries would continue the ASEAN spirit of solidarity and unity as enshrined in the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to COVID-19 Outbreak, PM Phúc said.

During his phone conversations with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Phúc spoke highly of the efforts made by the Government of Laos in employing preventive measures, affirming Việt Nam stands ready to work side by side with Laos in the fight against the pandemic in order to soon stabilise situation in each country.

Sisoulith highly valued Việt Nam’s efforts and outcomes in containing the virus, expressing his wish that both countries would strengthen information sharing as well as coordination and mutual support in this fight.

PM Phúc suggested the Lao Government continue facilitating the Vietnamese community’s access to necessary conditions to protect themselves against the COVID-19, and coordinate with Việt Nam in maintaining stability and security in respective countries, especially in border provinces.

The two leaders agreed to pay more attention to sustain the development of the bilateral ties and continue facilitating cross-border movement of goods in a bid to help the two nations overcome difficulties resulted from the pandemic.

During his phone talks with Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, PM Phúc suggested both sides’ ministries, agencies and localities collaborate actively in stemming the pandemic, ensuring smooth information exchanges, timely addressing obstacles based on the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding.

The two countries should also maintain regular trade exchanges through facilitation of movement of goods along the shared border line.

PM Hun Sen highly valued Việt Nam’s measures to contain the pandemic. — VNS