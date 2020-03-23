PM hails military for efforts in fighting COVID-19 outbreak

While attending a teleconference of the military on COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22, PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is always a pillar of the nation and its role is further promoted when the country is in danger. The VPA has been in the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said, adding that thousands of officers and soldiers have been mobilized to directly participate in the combat. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from left) visits a mobile SARS-CoV-2 test station of a medical institute of the military. PM Phuc also praised the military’s science and technology units for their successful development and production of SARS-CoV-2 new coronavirus test kit which has greatly contributed to COVID-19 check-up and treatment. In the time to come, the government leader asked all VPA officers and soldiers to protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the disease in military units. The whole military needs to make greater endeavors to well manage concentrated quarantine areas, he added. A report delivered by the Ministry of National Defense’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control showed that, a total of 34,734 people have been quarantined at… Read full this story
