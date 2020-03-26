PM calls for stronger youth engagement in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at the working session with the Secretariat of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc urged young people to get more involved in the fight against the COVID-19 at a working session with the Secretariat of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday, a day ahead of the union’s founding anniversary. At the meeting, First Secretary of the committee Lê Quốc Phong said recently, it has reformed the union’s activities and youth movements to attract more youngsters. The theme ‘Year of Youth Volunteers’ in 2019 received a warm response from HCYU cadres and members and other young people. Activities during the year were organised from the central to grassroots levels, he said, noting that the number of young people taking part in voluntary activities last year rose three-fold from 2018. The secretariat of the committee hopes that the PM will help create favourable conditions for the union to perform its tasks in representing children’s voices and aspirations, and uniting young overseas Vietnamese, Phong added. The secretariat also proposed the PM approve… Read full this story

