Despite harsh weather conditions and insufficient living conditions, all border guards have tried their best to monitor the entry and exit of people of the two countries and disseminate Covid-19 prevention and control information. Their great efforts and determination have contributed to preventing the disease from entering Vietnam from border areas. Here are several photos of their activities captured by reporters of the PANO. Troops at Hoa Chu Phung Border Check Point of Si Ma Cai Border Post in Lao Cai province are preparing lunch. The Northern mountainous areas at this time are in the shortage of clean water. Tracks along the country’s Northern borderline are closely watched round the clock A patrol team is doing the sentry duty in Na Ninh hamlet, Nghia Thuan commune, Quan Ba district, Ha Giang province. On-duty border guards are living in makeshift tents established along the borderline. Translated by Khanh Ngan
Photos highlight border guards' efforts in coronavirus prevention have 249 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2020.