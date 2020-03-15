Petrol retail prices plummet

A customer buys petrol in Hà Nội. Retail prices of petrol decreased significantly from 3pm of Sunday, making it the fifth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol decreased significantly on Sunday, making it the fifth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year. Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 has fallen by VNĐ2,290 to VNĐ16,056 (US$0.69) per litre, and RON95-III is down by VNĐ2,315 to VNĐ16,812 per litre. The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now VNĐ13,035 per litre and VNĐ11,846 per litre, down VNĐ1,750 and VNĐ1,830 per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S now stands at no more than VNĐ10,501 per kilogramme, down VNĐ1,353 per kilogramme. The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market. They decided to subsidise VNĐ200 per litre for E5 RON92; VNĐ800 per litre for RON95, diesel and kerosene; and VNĐ100 per kg for mazut. — VNS

