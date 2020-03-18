PCC1 acquires two more wind power projects

PCC1 now has three wind power projects in Quang Tri PCC1 has just decided to invest more into wind power projects by acquiring 4.8 million shares of both Phong Nguyen Wind Power JSC and Phong Huy Wind Power JSC, equivalent to 96 per cent of each. PCC1 expects to implement the M&A in the first quarter of 2020 at an undisclosed value. The two companies are in possession of wind power plants in Quang Tri province. In the last quarter of 2019, PCC1 also took over 4.99 million shares of Lien Lap Wind Power JSC, the investor of Lien Lap Wind Power Plant project in Quang Tri, valued at VND195 billion ($8.48 million), equal to VND39,000 ($1.7) per share. According to information from Quang Tri Department of Planning and Investment, Lien Lap wind power plant has the designed capacity of 48MW, with the power output of 158.8GWh a year. The total investment capital of the project is nearly VND1.94 trillion ($84.35 million), of which the equity capital is 20 per cent. The project’s operation duration is 50 years. The two new transactions will bring the total up to three wind power projects in Quang Tri that PCC1 has acquired via… Read full this story

