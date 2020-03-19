Nation Patient 18 to be released from hospital soon The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,22:36 (GMT+7) Patient 18 to be released from hospital soonThe Saigon Times Daily A heath worker on duty at a quarantine area for coronavirus patients. The country’s 18th coronavirus patient has tested negative for the coronavirus twice and is eligible to be discharged from hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The country’s 18th coronavirus patient has tested negative for the coronavirus twice and is to be discharged from hospital soon, the Ministry of Health announced today, March 19. Dr. Pham Van Hiep, director of Ninh Binh General Hospital, said that the patient is no longer showing symptoms of cough and fever, the local media reported. However, it is unknown when the 18th patient will be released, and the hospital is talking with medical professionals to find appropriate ways to monitor the patient’s health. This is the first patient among the 60 coronavirus patients under treatment to make a recovery. The 27-year-old patient is a resident in the northern province of Thai Binh. On March 4, he and his younger sister flew back to Vietnam from Busan International Airport. He was quarantined and tested positive for the coronavirus later…. Read full this story
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS OCTOBER 18
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
- Edited Transcript of HMSY earnings conference call or presentation 2-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
- First-time mother, 32, reveals she was '24 hours away from DYING' after she caught a killer flesh-eating bug from her emergency C-section
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
- 'Secret and unaccountable': Where some immigrant teens are being taken by ICE
- Where some immigrant teens are being taken by ICE
- Evelyn Hernández Isn't Alone — These Women Share Her Story Of Pregnancy, Trauma, And Jail Time
- Edited Transcript of VAR earnings conference call or presentation 23-Oct-19 8:30pm GMT
Patient 18 to be released from hospital soon have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.