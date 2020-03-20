Nation Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,14:06 (GMT+7) Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirusThe Saigon Times Patient 17 is being treated at a Hanoi-based hospital. The Ministry of Health has announced that the country’s coronavirus Patient 17 has tested negative for the virus for the first time – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has announced that the country’s coronavirus Patient 17 has tested negative for the virus for the first time, while her aunt, Patient 19, has undergone extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The aunt came into close contact with her niece who had traveled to Europe. The ministry on March 19 provided information on the health of some individuals infected with the coronavirus, who are being treated at health facilities, noting that many cases have tested negative for the virus either once or twice, including Patient 17. Apart from announcing the recovery of Patient 18, who was treated at Ninh Binh General Hospital, the ministry said that Patient 19, who contracted the flu-like disease from the 17th patient, and the 69-year-old British patient, who has underlying health problems, including Type-2 diabetes and hypertension, have taken a turn for the worse. Besides this, two foreign patients under… Read full this story

Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirus have 321 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.