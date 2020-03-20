Nation Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,14:06 (GMT+7) Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirusThe Saigon Times Patient 17 is being treated at a Hanoi-based hospital. The Ministry of Health has announced that the country’s coronavirus Patient 17 has tested negative for the virus for the first time – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has announced that the country’s coronavirus Patient 17 has tested negative for the virus for the first time, while her aunt, Patient 19, has undergone extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The aunt came into close contact with her niece who had traveled to Europe. The ministry on March 19 provided information on the health of some individuals infected with the coronavirus, who are being treated at health facilities, noting that many cases have tested negative for the virus either once or twice, including Patient 17. Apart from announcing the recovery of Patient 18, who was treated at Ninh Binh General Hospital, the ministry said that Patient 19, who contracted the flu-like disease from the 17th patient, and the 69-year-old British patient, who has underlying health problems, including Type-2 diabetes and hypertension, have taken a turn for the worse. Besides this, two foreign patients under… Read full this story
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: State Has 5 Positive Cases; Gov. Jim Justice Tests Negative
- Coronavirus: Bureaucrat mother, father of Kolkata’s Covid-19 patient test negative
- Dead Teenager in Daegu Tests Negative for Coronavirus
- UK has a SHORTAGE of coronavirus test kits, top doctor warns after US flies in a batch of 500,000 swabs from Italy and chief British scientist says current testing is 'clearly not enough'
- WA coronavirus community transmission begins as 17 new COVID-19 cases reported
- 17-Year-Old Dies of Pneumonia in Daegu
- UK's coronavirus death toll rises 33 to 137 with the youngest just 47 as Scotland's fatality count DOUBLES in a day and Northern Ireland confirms its first victim
- Patient 18 to be released from hospital soon
- Coronavirus latest: Italy deaths surge past China
Patient 17 tests negative for coronavirus have 321 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.