Vietnam Economy Pandemic sends CPI down in March The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,12:36 (GMT+7) Pandemic sends CPI down in MarchThe Saigon Times Consumers inspect fruits and vegetables at a supermarket. Vietnam’s CPI in March dropped 0.72% month-on-month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in March dropped 0.72% month-on-month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). An ample supply of poultry, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and the sharp fall in the global oil price, as a result of the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war, are behind the drop in the index. This month, seven out of 11 groups of consumer goods and services in the basket of items used to calculate the CPI have seen a drop in prices, with the group of transportation taking the lead, recording a fall of 4.87%, which was impacted by the decrease in prices of local fuel products and public transport services. The group of culture-entertainment-tourism has seen its price edging down 1.4% as a result of falling travel demand among local people due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the groups of food and catering services; housing and building materials; apparel-headwear-footwear; beverages and cigarettes have tumbled 0.43%,… Read full this story

