PAN receives antibacterial liquid to fight COVID-19

Senior Colonel Do Phu Tho (second from right), Vice Editor-in-Chief of the PAN, receives the gifts Speaking at the event, MSTI’s Deputy Director Senior Colonel Duong Nhat Dan held that the liquid was made by the institute’s scientists and it is approved to be used in the prevention of the coronavirus. Up to now, the Institute has made and given 5,000 liters of antibacterial liquid to many different units such as the Border Guard Command, the Hanoi Capital Military Command, and others. In turn, Senior Colonel Do Phu Tho, Vice Editor-in-Chief of the PAN, thanked the givers for their meaningful gifts, and stressed that the newspaper’s personnel will continue promoting information dissemination on pandemic prevention and control in the time to come. Translated by Song Anh

