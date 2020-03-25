Other News Paid quarantine rooms available at VND50,000-VND3 million By Dao Loan Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,18:58 (GMT+7) Paid quarantine rooms available at VND50,000-VND3 millionBy Dao Loan A boy has his temperature checked before being quarantined at an HCMC-based resort – PHOTO: HCMC TOURISM DEPARTMENT. HCMC – As many as 156 hotels and resorts in Vietnam were designated as either free or paid quarantine zones to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with rooms at paid quarantine facilities being offered for between VND50,000 and VND3 million a day. These 156 lodging facilities nationwide can provide over 14,700 rooms and more than 18,300 beds for the quarantine efforts, according to data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as of March 24. Many of these accommodation providers are offering space for isolation free of charge or at discounted prices. Cocobay Danang condotel complex, for example, offers some 1,800 rooms. Others are renting their hotels to the State for isolation for VND200 million per month, excluding staff and other costs for electricity and water services. In the southern province of Dong Nai, luxury rooms for paid quarantines fluctuate from VND1.7 million to VND3 million, while each hostel room is available for VND50,000-VND300,000. In the northern port… Read full this story

Paid quarantine rooms available at VND50,000-VND3 million have 326 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.