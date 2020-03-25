OYO Hotels utilising tech to up hospitality’s game

Vietnam Hotel Association and OYO Hotels signed their agreement to boost Vietnam’s hospitality sector Last week, OYO Hotels and Homes, the world’s second-largest chain of hotels, homes, and living spaces, officially signed a strategic agreement with the Vietnam Hotel Association (VHA). With its operational expertise and state-of-the-art technological solutions that have been successfully applied across the globe, OYO Hotels has the knowledge and expertise to conduct hotel audits and provide consultation to the VHA hotel members for infrastructure and business operation efficiency. The VHA will serve as the facilitator for the planned training programmes and act as a link between OYO Hotels and other VHA members to drive the advancement and development of the tourism industry. Dushyant Dwibedy, country director of OYO Vietnam, said “The agreement with the VHA is one of the primary strategies of OYO Vietnam in 2020 to realise our long-term investment commitment, aiming to become the most-loved hotel chain. Besides our globally acclaimed model of technological expertise and operational capabilities, we also have 27 OYO Skill Institutes across the globe to train hundreds of young hospitality enthusiasts each month.” “We hope being a member of VHA will be a great opportunity for more business matching, experience… Read full this story

