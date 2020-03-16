Overseas Vietnamese communities face hard times due to COVID-19

Customers are scrambling to stock up on supplies, leaving empty shelves in many grocery stores, such as this organic supermarket in Manhattan, New York on Friday. — AFP/VNA Photo WASHINGTON DC — For the first time since her arrival in the US, Phương Mai found Chinatown in Philadelphia deserted. “It feels like everybody has simply disappeared,” she told Việt Nam News. “This has never happened before.” On Friday the 13th, after US President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency, local supermarkets started witnessing a surge in panic buying, with shoppers attempting to stockpile toilet paper, canned goods and sanitiser, according to Mai. “All the shelves were empty while long queues of people remained waiting in long queues outside to shop up on necessities,” she said. “Asian-Americans seem calmer as they had already stocked rice, hand sanitiser, dry noodles, egg and other goods two weeks ago when soaring infections of the novel coronavirus were reported in Europe and South Korea,” added Mai. Surprisingly, Mai said it was rare to spot native people covering their faces these days. Her younger sister, a university student in Ohio State, plans to return to Việt Nam this week during her school closure. “The university asked students to leave the campus… Read full this story

