Nation Over 10 countries keen on Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,14:30 (GMT+7) Over 10 countries keen on Vietnam’s coronavirus test kitsThe Saigon Times Daily The locally made test kit to diagnose novel coronavirus infections will be shipped overseas – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than 10 countries have expressed interest in Vietnam’s test kits for detecting the presence of the novel coronavirus, which causes the flu-like disease Covid-19. These products are made by the Vietnam Military Medical University and the HCMC-based technology firm Viet A Corporation, reported local media. The kit is based on a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, a technique that combines the reverse transcription of RNA into DNA with the amplification of specific DNA targets using a polymerase chain reaction. It can detect the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, in droplets obtained from the respiratory tract and blood samples. Cambodia, Nigeria, Poland, Australia, Germany, Finland, Ukraine, Italy, Turkey and Ireland, among other countries, have expressed interest in made-in-Vietnam virus test kits. The Vietnamese producers have sent 50 initial batches of test kits to Ukraine and 100 batches to Finland so that their partners can complete registration procedures for official imports. The Hanoi government announced… Read full this story
- Philab to manufacture self-test kits in PH
- Fertility map, soil test kits turned over to 3 provinces
- HIV self-test kit gets WHO approval
- Malaysia is Not Listed in Top 10 Countries With the Most Internet Freedom
- 10 countries where you can earn more as an expat than you would at home
- The 10 countries with the most well-travelled citizens
- 10 countries host half world’s refugees – Amnesty
- The 10 countries with the most top-ranked universities
- Bulk of world’s child deaths in just 10 countries – study
- The 10 countries that execute the most people
Over 10 countries keen on Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.