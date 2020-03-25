Optimism for South Korean surge

Kim Heung Soo, chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry What are the prospects of capital inflows from South Korea to Vietnam this year? South Korea has pumped $67.7 billion into Vietnam from 1988 until last year, making it top of the list of 135 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, at 18.7 per cent of total foreign investment. Vietnam has continued its economic growth in recent years, and after achieving a GDP growth rate of 7.08 per cent in 2018, it continuously achieved a growth rate of 7.02 per cent in 2019, exceeding the initial target of the government. It is also attracting much attention as a promising foreign direct investment (FDI) destination from investors around the world. The rapid development and growth of Vietnam’s economy is expected to recover after the second half of the year when the coronavirus crisis is hopefully resolved here, and South Korean companies’ investment is also expected to recover gradually. Previously that investment in Vietnam was traditionally concentrated on the manufacturing industry such as garments, bags, and footwear. However, recently South Korean investment in Vietnam has also diversified into high value-added high-tech industries such as electronics, IT, automobiles, construction equipment and… Read full this story

