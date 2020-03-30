Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

Tây Ninh searching for man who fled quarantine centreHealth ministry launches TikTok campaign on staying at home27 more COVID-19 patients released from hospitalHà Nội and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirusDomestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19 Vinamilk’s pavilion at a trade fair in Dubai. Việt Nam must delay many trade promotion activities due to COVID-19. Photo congthuong.vn HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency has encouraged localities, businesses and trade promotion organisations develop online marketing measures during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said agency director Vũ Bá Phú. They should promote trade promotion activities on digital platforms, develop e-commerce activities and boost the application of information technology for their operations. At the same time, the agency will strongly enhance trade promotion programmes of export products and online trade links between Vietnamese businesses and import partners. Phú told the Công thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper that his office would coordinate with Việt Nam’s trade offices and commercial counsellors abroad to utilise export opportunities and propose suitable trade promotions. The agency will provide Việt Nam trade offices with a list of target markets and goods with high potential of export compiled by localities and commodity… Read full this story
