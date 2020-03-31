Nation One new coronavirus case in Hanoi, two in HCMC The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,19:56 (GMT+7) One new coronavirus case in Hanoi, two in HCMCThe Saigon Times Fifteen of 49 coronavirus cases in HCMC are linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, which is cordoned off in this file photo – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported three new coronavirus cases, one in Hanoi and two in HCMC as of 6 p.m. today, March 31, taking the country’s coronavirus tally to 207. The 205th case is a 41-year-old man, employee of Truong Sinh Company, which provided catering services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital. The total number of coronavirus cases linked to the hospital has reached 34, including 23 employees of Truong Sinh Company, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper. Two new cases in HCMC were linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, where 13 other cases had earlier been reported. The 206th case is a 48-year-old man residing in An Phu Ward, District 2, personal driver for the 124th case, a 52-year-old Brazilian man who had visited Buddha Bar. He took the Brazilian man to his offices in Dong Nai Province’s Vinh Cuu District and HCMC’s District 12… Read full this story

