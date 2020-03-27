Olympic qualification process and late season being studied: Coe

(Reuters) – World Athletics is working to restart a shuttered athletics season and studying any changes that may be needed in the qualifying process for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, president Seb Coe said on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Athletics – Diamond League – Zurich – Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland – August 29, 2019 General view of awards REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The governing body is hoping to offer a series of meetings that may begin in August and run to October so athletes can get back in to competition as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coe said in a letter addressed to the athletics community. “We don’t yet know the date for the Games next year,” Coe said, “but once they (the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government) have made it, we will look at what, if any, impact that decision has on our World Athletics Championships Oregon 21.” Many expect the championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be moved to 2022. Athletics’ global governing body also hopes to provide an answer as soon as possible to any changes to the Tokyo Olympics qualifying process, Coe said. World Athletics began reviewing its Olympic… Read full this story
