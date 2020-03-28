The signing ceremony of the MoU on primary healthcare This is a pioneering co-operation activity under the co-ordination framework of the newly established Working Group about Primary Health Care under Decision No.5088/QD-BYT dated October 29, 2019 by the Ministry of Health (MoH). It is a testament to public-private collaboration in this area. The primary goal is achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The MoU is to create a co-operation framework between the two parties, covering four areas: Uniting the community (through media activities, healthy lifestyle training, prevention of diseases, and general checkup,among others); effectively improving transit works (from commune to district and vice versa) and focusing on managing heart diseases; increasing generic high-quality medicine approaches to non-communicable diseases for the people; and proceeding in monitor activities and evaluation (M&E) which are integrated with the group’s activities to evaluate the effectiveness of the interventions. The content of the MoU includes activities that support the community to practice a healthy lifestyle and improve knowledge on health protection, disease management with effective referral mechanisms, access to treatment of uncommon infection diseases, and support to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions. These activities will be implemented… Read full this story

Novartis ventures further into primary healthcare in Vietnam have 304 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.