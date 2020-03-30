TO DESIGN, PROVIDE MATERIAL, INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING PACKAGE (for Additional Online C8A Analyzer in PAREX Unit (UNIT 045) and PH Online Analyzer in CDU Unit (Unit 010)) Comprehensive Maintenance Service for Online Analyzers in Refinery (Package 1/Package 2)Steam Turbine Jacket Insulation ServicePurchasing Spare Part For Flame ROD DectectorFor Procurement And Installation For Piping Package NOTICE OF PROCUREMENT PLAN FOR PROCUREMENT OF AMMONIA (CAS: 7664-41-7) Subject: PROCUREMENT OF AMMONIA (CAS: 7664-41-7) Ref. No. 025/2020/NSRP-PS Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) is planning for procurement of AMMONIA (CAS: 7664-41-7) in order to select suitable supplier for provision of products for NSRP. The tentative date of completing this procurement will be estimated in May 2020. If your company is interested in those procurement packages, please fill in and complete questionnaire below in a sealed envelope, state clearly RESPONSE FOR QUESTIONNAIRE “PROCUREMENT OF AMMONIA (CAS: 7664-41-7)” including 01 originals, 2 copies, its scan file by USB and send back to us by following address before 5:00 PM 19th March, 2020. Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC Attention: Ms. Phan Thi Giang – Procurement Assistant Address: Administration Building Gate No. 1 (of the Refinery), Km5, Road 513, Nghi Son Economic Zone, Hai Yen Commune,… Read full this story

