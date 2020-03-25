Hanoi People’s Committee vice chairman Hoang Manh Hien on Nov.3 went on an inspection tour about preparation of Noi Bai International Airport Customs (NBIAC) for APEC 2006. The vice chairman noted a readiness to serve the Summit on the part of NBIAC. Namely, the whole system for luggage checking has been upgraded, repaired or purchased new in order to offer a best service for APEC’s guests. On the other hand, to create favorable conditions for customers in customs clearance, NBIAC has given training courses on reception to its staff. Source: HNM Translated by Hoang Anh

Noi Bai International Airport Customs ready for APEC 2006 have 198 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.