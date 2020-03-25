Noi Bai Airport puts disinfection chamber into use

The device was invented and assembled by young engineers of Noi Bai Aviation Technical Service Center in only three days. Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi officially puts into operation a disinfection chamber. Its main component is a 360-degree mist sprayer using anolyte solution which is a powerful disinfectant against bacteria and viruses. The disinfection spraying process will be automatically activated once a person steps in the chamber. It only takes 30 seconds to complete a round of disinfection. Nguyen Duc Hung, Deputy Director General of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Director of Noi Bai International Airport, said that after successful production of the first chamber, the airport will continue researching and installing more disinfection chambers at its subsidiaries and terminals to serve passengers. Noi Bai airport is willing to share the technology with other companies in need, he added. By March 24 morning, Vietnam recorded 123 COVID-19 cases. Source: VNA

