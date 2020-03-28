No end to woes of local textile and garment industry Since the middle of March, China is step by step bringing the epidemic under control and is reviving production – and with it trade with Vietnam. 600-800 containers go through customs clearance between the two countries a day, which provides a significant supply of raw materials for local production. However, while the chokehold on raw material supply is lifted, other difficulties are coming. According to the Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting (AGTEK) in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s biggest export market for textile and garment products – the US – has just announced halting garment product imports from Vietnam for three weeks. Earlier, importers in the EU also informed local partners of a cessation in receiving textile and garment products in the next one month. Enveloped by challenges Viet Thang Jean Co., Ltd. (VITAJEAN) is in a tough spot because a lot of its partners in the EU and the US have suspended imports. Company chairman Pham Van Viet confirmed that they received notices to temporarily stop imports to the EU from March 13 and to the US from March 18. “The interruption could last for at least two… Read full this story

