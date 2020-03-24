The largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia will be built in Ninh Thuan Province starting in the second quarter of this year. – Photo: tapchigiaothong.vn A 450MW solar power plant, the largest in Southeast Asia, will be built in Phuoc Minh Commune, Ninh Thuan Province. Trung Nam Group, the investor, said construction of the solar farm would start in the second quarter of this year and be completed in the fourth quarter. The VND14 trillion (more than US$600 million) plant will begin generating power by the end of this year. The company will also build a 500kV substation and instal 500kV and 220kV transmission lines to connect the farm with the national grid. The Ninh Thuan Province People’s Committee has told the investor to ensure the project is completed on schedule. Under its socio-economic master plan, the province seeks to become the country’s renewable energy hub with a total capacity of 8,000MW by 2030. Last year Trung Nam Group began operating solar and wind energy plants with a total investment of VND10 trillion. – VNS 0

Ninh Thuan to get Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plan have 288 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.