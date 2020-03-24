The largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia will be built in Ninh Thuan Province starting in the second quarter of this year. – Photo: tapchigiaothong.vn A 450MW solar power plant, the largest in Southeast Asia, will be built in Phuoc Minh Commune, Ninh Thuan Province. Trung Nam Group, the investor, said construction of the solar farm would start in the second quarter of this year and be completed in the fourth quarter. The VND14 trillion (more than US$600 million) plant will begin generating power by the end of this year. The company will also build a 500kV substation and instal 500kV and 220kV transmission lines to connect the farm with the national grid. The Ninh Thuan Province People’s Committee has told the investor to ensure the project is completed on schedule. Under its socio-economic master plan, the province seeks to become the country’s renewable energy hub with a total capacity of 8,000MW by 2030. Last year Trung Nam Group began operating solar and wind energy plants with a total investment of VND10 trillion. – VNS 0
- Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan
- U.S. and Russia Wage New Arms Race to Counter China as Mattis Seeks Influence in Southeast Asia
- Vietnam operates 24,300 rooftop solar power projects
- India imported solar power equipment worth $1,180 mn from China in Apr-Dec FY20
- Assam to set up 140 Megawatt solar power projects in two districts
- Nashik zone gets 1840 solar power pumps, relief for farmers
- Solar-powered pump promises to end farmers' irrigation woes
- Coronavirus: Malaysia virus tally hits highest in Southeast Asia due to mosque event
- GIF sponsors US$ 1.5 million for solar power auction program in Vietnam
- 80 per cent subsidy for solar powered pumps for farmers
Ninh Thuan to get Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plan have 288 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.