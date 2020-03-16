Nation Ninh Thuan reports first case of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,22:50 (GMT+7) Ninh Thuan reports first case of Covid-19The Saigon Times Daily Passengers at Noi Bai airport wear face masks to protect their health amid coronavirus outbreak. Ninh Thuan Province has reported the first Covid-19 patient – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 42-year-old man in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan has become Vietnam’s 61st patient infected with the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry confirmed in a statement today, March 16. The man travelled to Malaysia on February 27 and returned to Vietnam on flight VJ826 that landed at HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat Airport on March 4, reported VnExpress. He developed a fever and a sore throat on March 10 but took no medicine. Five days later, he went to Ninh Thuan General Hospital for health checkup and treatment. The test result of the patient’s specimen shows he is positive for the coronavirus today, March 16. The 61st patient is undergoing medical treatment at the hospital’s Department of Tropical Diseases. He is also the first case of Covid-19, which is linked to the virus, in Ninh Thuan. The fast-spreading disease has hit 13 cities and provinces in Vietnam, with… Read full this story

Ninh Thuan reports first case of Covid-19 have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.