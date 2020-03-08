Nation Nine foreigners test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam By Thanh Thom Sunday, Mar 8, 2020,20:27 (GMT+7) Nine foreigners test positive for coronavirus in VietnamBy Thanh Thom A quarantine area at the Danang Hospital. Two foreigners are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus in the central coastal city of Danang – PHOTO: NGUOIDUATIN HCMC – Nine foreign nationals who travelled on the same flight with Hanoi’s first novel coronavirus patient from London to the Vietnamese capital city early this month have tested positive for the pathogen, bringing the total confirmed infections in Vietnam to 30. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday that seven people are from England, one from Ireland and one from Mexico, aged from 58 to 74. Four foreigners are receiving treatment in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, two in the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai, two in the central coastal city of Danang, and one in the north-central coastal province of Thua Thien-Hue. The foreigners had been travelling around the country as local authorities tracked them down and informed them of the fact that they were suspected of inspection for being the passengers on the same flight with the 26-year-old female, Nguyen Hong Nhung, who… Read full this story

