Bò nướng Nha Trang (Nha Trang grilled beef) Ingredients: for four persons Head Chef Lê Đức Hải Instructions: Step 2: Marinate the beef with the above-mentioned ingredients for at least 3-4 hours or overnight. Step 3: You can grill the on charcoal or an electric grill. Remember to turn it regularly to avoid burning the meat. Step 4: Serve on a big plate and top with herbs. Best to try it after grilling with green chili salt or salt and black pepper. The dish should be eaten with vegetables, salad and bread. You can sample the dish at Ngon Garden, 70 Nguyễn Du, one of Hà Nội’s most beautiful streets. Hotline: (+84) 90 222 6224. Email: [email protected]

