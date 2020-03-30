Corporate Newspaper suspended after reporter tests positive for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,18:11 (GMT+7) Newspaper suspended after reporter tests positive for Covid-19The Saigon Times A health worker sprays disinfectants. Vietnam News, the English-language daily under Vietnam News Agency, will suspend publication of its print edition for 16 days, starting from March 31 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam News, which is Vietnam News Agency’s English-language daily, will suspend publication of its print edition for 16 days, starting from March 31, as one of its employees, a female journalist, has tested positive for the coronavirus, sparking fears of transmission at the workplace. Several employees at the news agency who have had close contact with the infected journalist will isolate themselves at home or be quarantined at medical facilities, leading to the suspension, according to an announcement released by Vietnam News on March 30. Meanwhile, its online version remains available at the website vietnamnews.vn. On March 29, the Ministry of Health reported 14 new coronavirus cases, including the 43-year-old journalist. She is the first journalist in the country to be infected with the coronavirus. The journalist, confirmed as the 183rd case, on March 12 interviewed the 148th case, a 58-year-old Frenchman who entered… Read full this story

