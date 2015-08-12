New women’s circle debuts to foster ASEAN bonds

PANO – The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry made the debut of the ASEAN Women’s Circle in Hanoi (AWCH) on August 11th in celebration of the 48th ASEAN founding anniversary and 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the association.

The circle’s members are wives and experienced female officials from the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and ASEAN representative offices in Hanoi. Its honorable president is Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, the wife of Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

AWCH will serve as a bridge to promote friendship and cooperation among Vietnam-ASEAN women and also among ASEAN and international friends; create more opportunities for women in the region to exchange information, knowledge, experience; help boost gender equality as well as raise therole of female diplomats.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh believed that the birth of the circle would open up more diverse and practical exchanges to partly enhance mutual understanding and friendship among ASEAN member countries, making contributions to the building of a strong and solid ASEAN Community.

On behalf of ASEAN’s women, Mrs. Karen Low Zabidi, the Malaysian ambassador’s wife, spoke highly of the establishment of AWCH, stressing that the circle’s activities would help strengthen connections and provide practical supports to achieve the goal of building an ASEAN Community of solidarity, cooperation and development.

For her part, AWCH’s honorable President Nguyen Nguyet Nga laid stress on the circle’s targets of tightening the link among ASEAN people, and fostering friendship between ASEAN and international friends.

She also unveiled that a number of meaningful cultural-sports exchanges, fact-finding trips, food festivals and other charity activities would be held in the time to come.

On the occasion, Nga and AWCH’s executive committee launched a column about the circle on the website www.mofa.gov.vn.

Translated by Mai Huong