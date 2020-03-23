Tình Yêu Và Tham Vọng (Love and Ambition) features emerging actors and actresses from the north and the south. Photo courtesy of VFC HÀ NỘI — A new TV drama series which gathers actors from across the country begins this evening. Tình Yêu Và Tham Vọng (Love and Ambition) features emerging actors and actresses from the north and the south, including Nhan Phúc Vinh, Mạnh Trường, Diễm My and Huyền Lizzie. The series focuses on the rivalry between real estates enterprises, with some romance thrown in to spice things up. It’s directed by Bùi Tiến Huy, who has directed other shows of the Việt Nam Television Feature Film Centre (VFC) such as Tuổi Thanh Xuân (Forever Young), Zippo, Mù Tạt Và Em (Zippo, Wasabi and You) and Cả Một Đời Ân Oán (Life of Love and Feud). The series will feature beautiful scenes in cities such as Hà Nội, Phú Yên, Vĩnh Phúc and Hoà Bình, as well as some shot in Prague and Karlovy Vary of the Czech Republic. The 56-episode series will be broadcast on VTV3 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9.30pm then it will hit VTV4 with English subtitles at a later date. VNS Nhan Phúc Vinh… Read full this story

New TV series to capture beautiful scenes of VN, European cities have 387 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.