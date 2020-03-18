New home rates offer saving potential

Energy efficiency expert Mai Van Trung The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed new residential rates with one level less than the current rate structure, at five levels as opposed to six. The new structure combines levels one and two of the current structure to reflect economic growth, and that residential areas are using more electricity than before. It also increases the threshold of the final highest-charged level to the 701st kWh instead of the 401st kWh. The MoIT claims to maintain the subsidisation for first-level electricity buyers and encourage the new level-5 buyers to adopt energy efficiency solutions. It is noted that the ministry is using data of residential users in 2018 to calculate the impacts which might result in misleading calculations, and it is unknown why the available 2019 statistics have not been sued. The proposal is a very large-scale optimisation problem including roughly 25 million residents and their losses and benefits within each scenario. The constrained optimisation can be carried out with big data over the 25 million vectors to come up with totally new rates instead of moving up the current rates. In addition, the loss and benefit analysis of Electricity of Vietnam (EVN)… Read full this story

