New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

Biomass energy can come from multiple sources of feedstock, from sugar bagasse and wood chip to rice husks and stalks (Photo: GIZ) Under the prime minister’s newly-approved Decision No.08/2020/QD-TTg on amending and supplementing some articles of Decision No.24/2014/QD-TTg on support mechanism for the development of biomass power projects in Vietnam, the FiT applied for co-generation heat power projects will be VND1,634, equivalent to 7.03 US cents, per kWh while for other types of biomass projects it will be VND1,968, equivalent to 8.47 US cents per kWh. The tariff is calculated at the central exchange rate of VND/USD and does not include value-added tax (VAT). This move aims to attract more investment in biomass electricity generation and achieve the objectives of the revised Power Development Plan (PDP) VII, which set the goal for biomass electricity production to 660MW, 1,200MW, and 3,000MW in 2020, 2025, and 2030, respectively. In 2019, only 175MW of installed biomass capacity was feeding into the grid. Sven Ernedal, director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Project (4E)/EVEF, Energy Support Program (ESP), said, “Vietnam has great potential for biomass, which can be exploited for energy production, especially electricity. The decision of the Government of Vietnam to create favourable… Read full this story

