New coronavirus cases may hit stock market

The local stock market is forecast to struggle next week as Covid-19 continues to cause anxiety and fear, especially after Vietnam reported five new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on the weekend. The new coronavirus cases, plus a slowdown in global stock markets and a plunge in the oil price last weekend, may lead to volatility on the market next week, according to Dau Tu Chung Khoan newspaper. In an optimistic scenario, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange may increase to a maximum of 900-915 points before falling again. Bao Viet Securities JSC said in a report that the VN-Index is forecast to receive support from the 865-880-point range next week. The securities firm expects that the market may move up to the resistance range of 905-910 points. However, foreign investors' strong selling and the Covid-19 outbreak will make a dent in domestic enterprises' production and profitability.

