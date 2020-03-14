New approach of diabetes management to protect kidney at early stage

Nguyen Thy Khue (left), president of the Ho Chi Minh City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association, presided the webinar The discussion focused on the clinical study (DECLARE), which clearly demonstrated the reduction of proteinuria progression on patients with type 2 diabetes using SGLT2i class. The new approach can help their kidneys revert to a healthy stage early. Noticeably, early screening of kidney functions for patients with diabetes, including proteinuria, is recommended in the latest treatment guidelines such as the treatment guidelines of the American Diabetes Association (ADA 2020). The webinar also spread the call for early detection and treatment of patients with diabetes to minimise complications on hearts and kidneys. Led by Nguyen Thy Khue, president of the Ho Chi Minh City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association, and David Cherney, a reputable nephrologist and scientist from the University of Toronto, Canada, the webinar attracted over 500 healthcare professionals nationwide. Celebrating the annual World Kidney Day on March 12, the webinar also spread the call for early detection and treatment of patients with diabetes to minimise complications on hearts and kidneys. The introduction of a new medication in SGLT2i class is positive news for the medical community and patients. AstraZeneca is a global,… Read full this story

