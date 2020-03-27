BizInfo Nestlé Vietnam introduces premium quality Vietnamese coffee to the world Friday, Mar 27, 2020,08:19 (GMT+7) Nestlé Vietnam introduces premium quality Vietnamese coffee to the world Nestlé Vietnam has introduced Nescafé Aromatico and Nescafé Excellente – the two latest products made of premium quality coffee beans sourced from the Central Highlands of Vietnam. In addition to Nescafé Dolce Gusto and instant coffee variations adapted to various consumer’s tastes, this is another significant effort by Nestlé Vietnam to enhance the value of local coffee beans and to promote Vietnamese coffee to the world. Exports Map of NDG and Aromatico. While Nescafé Aromatico is a powerful blend of Arabica and Robusta medium roasted coffee beans, Nescafé Excellente is made 100 per cent from dark roasted Arabica beans, following a recipe designed specifically for consumers from Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Both premium quality products are made to serve Nestlé’s export markets. All of these products are from the production lines of the state-of-the-art Nestlé Tri An factory; at the end of a tightly controlled production process that begins with a rigorous selection of premium green coffee beans from the Vietnamese Central Highlands. William Mackereth, Supply Chain Director at Nestlé Vietnam, said, “Vietnamese coffee is one of… Read full this story

Nestlé Vietnam introduces premium quality Vietnamese coffee to the world have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.