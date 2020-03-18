Nearly 7,000 Vietnamese from European and ASEAN countries returning to Việt Nam on Wednesday

Passengers returning from European and Southeast Asian countries waiting at a cordoned off area at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Wednesday, waiting to be transferred to concentrated quarantine locations. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home. An estimated 6,000 Vietnamese living or studying in Southeast Asia and a further 1,000 from European countries were expected to land in airports across the country on Wednesday, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam. Among the 999 Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, 325 will be touching down from the UK, France and Germany, three countries where the pandemic is raging with increasing numbers of cases and deaths that have forced governments to implement unprecedented restrictions and lockdown measures. There will also be 96 foreigners from outside the UK and Schengen zone. The Government placed a ban on entry of tourists coming from the two areas four days ago. As many as 78 flights expected to be carrying 5,711 Vietnamese passengers returning from ASEAN countries will be arriving on Wednesday too. Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội is scheduled to… Read full this story

