After receiving information about the blaze at 10:00 a.m. of the same day, about 250 troops from the region with four specialized vehicles rushed to the scene. Troops of Naval Region 5, local firefighters and people, stamps out the forest fire. Photo: Baohaiquan Due to the dry weather, the blaze spread quickly and the firefighting forces had to create firebreaks to prevent the fire from spreading. After more than two hours, the fire was under control, leaving about four hectares of forest destroyed. The fire broke out due to local people applying slash and burn cultivation. Translated by Chung Anh

Naval troops help extinguish forest fire have 196 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.