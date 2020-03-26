NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gives closing remarks at the 43rd session of the NA Standing Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will hold a teleconference of full-time NA deputies next month, said NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân as the 43rd session of the committee that wrapped up in Hà Nội on Wednesday after three days of working. Earlier on Wednesday, legislators gave opinions on the Việt Nam Border Guard Law. NA deputy chairman Đỗ Bá Tỵ said the NA Standing Committee agreed with the draft law. The majority of NA deputies said the issuance of the law was necessary to safeguard the country’s territory and sovereignty. However, some deputies suggested the draft law should be reviewed to ensure it was in harmony with other laws, particularly the Law on National Borders. The tasks of border guards needed to be clarified to avoid overlapping with other forces including the Police, Customs and Coast Guard, they said. Chairwoman Ngan said as border guards were an important part of the Vietnamese People’s Army and specialised in protecting borders, it was necessary to have favourable policies for them. “They [border guards] are the ones… Read full this story

