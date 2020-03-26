NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts

A medical worker gives check-up to a people entering Vietnam from another country at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA) Industrial production growth has seen the largest drop in the last six and a half years. Production has been delayed due to a lack of raw materials, as a majority of enterprises have depended on materials from China and other markets, the report said, adding that effects caused by the epidemic on the country’s GDP growth are inevitable. The State will have to deploy economic support packages to help businesses revitalize their production and business, and support labourers, it said. For the health sector, if the epidemic is prolonged, health facilities will be under pressure and facing difficulties maintaining the operation of the preventive healthcare system. There will be a shortage of medical workers for epidemiological investigation, taking samples for testing, and organizing quarantine, the report said. It also mentioned the need to prepare enough medical supplies, medicine, and personal protective gear to meet the medium- and long-term disease prevention efforts. Another problem is the strong reduction in the number of patients seeking treatment at medical facilities, the report said, citing examples at many… Read full this story
