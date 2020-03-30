Most of COVID-19 patients in stable conditions

Three critically ill cases are getting better thanks to the caring efforts of the doctors and nurses at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No.2. Another good news is that 33 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus for the first time, while 27 other had negative results twice. Seven patients are expected to be discharged from hospital on March 29-30, then transferred to other facilities for further health monitoring. Most of the 158 COVID-19 cases being treated in 20 health facilities nationwide are in stable conditions. As of March 29 morning, Vietnam reported 179 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2, of which 21 have recovered and left hospital. Regarding the COVID-19 prevention work, the Ministry of Health has asked health departments across the country to seriously implement the directions of the Prime Minister and National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy.” The ministry advised residents to limit outings, wear face masks when going out and keep social distance, wash hands and clean houses regularly, and complete health declaration forms. On March 29, the ministry warned all patients, their family members and those who came to Bach Mai Hospital… Read full this story

