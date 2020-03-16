Most COVID-19 patients in stable conditions

British, German men test positive for COVID-19, VN’s tally reaches 57COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for goodViệt Nam denies entry from UK and Schengen countries over COVID-19, starting March 15Corona-viral Vietnam: Episode 4British COVID-19 patients test negative after week of treatment Locals in quarantined areas in the central province of Bình Thuận get daily medical temperature checks. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh BÌNH THUẬN — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn on Sunday highly appreciated the southern province of Bình Thuận’s efforts to prevent and control COVID-19. He made the remark while leading a delegation from the health ministry to the province, which is currently trying to track down and check the health status of people who had close contacts with Việt Nam’s 34th positive patient, a businesswoman returning from the US and has since then caused 11 infection cases. Nguyễn Quốc Việt, director of the Bình Thuận Department of Health, said by Saturday, the province had so far nine COVID-19 patients. All of them were quarantined and being treated in stable conditions. All people who had contact with the patients were under quarantine and the province had prepared equipment and medicine to treat the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, he said…. Read full this story

