More blood collected for patients’ treatment

Each of the nearly 400 participants donated from 250ml to 450 ml of blood. During the program, the medical staff provided the participants with health screening, blood tests, health counselling, and measures against the COVID-19. The collected blood units will be delivered to Military Hospital 175 for patients in need. The program attracts many officers and soldiers. This practical program is in response to the Youth Month 2020 and showed the school’s personnel’s responsibilities for the society. The same day, a similar program launched by the Youth Federation of Dak To district, Kon Tum province in collaboration with various local agencies collected 212 blood units from 300 local cadres and youth union members. The donated blood units will be added to the province’s blood bank. Translated by Mai Huong
