MoH requests passengers on COVID-19 flights to report at authorities

The Ministry of Health is calling for all passengers on these seven flights to have their health checked immediately with local authorities Accordingly, the seven flights where COVID-19 infections were detected are: – SQ 176 (Singapore Airlines) departing from Singapore to Hanoi on March 15; – VJ 826 (VietJet) departing from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to Ho Chi Minh City on March 4; – TK 162 (Turkey Airlines) departing from Istanbul to Ho Chi Minh City on March 8; – QH 1521 (Bamboo Airways) departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc on March 9; – QH 1524 (Bamboo Airways) departing from Phu Quoc to Ho Chi Minh City on March 13; – SU 290 (Aeroflot) departing from Moscow to Hanoi on March 12; – QR 970 (Qatar Airways) departing from Doha to Ho Chi Minh City on March 10. The Ministry of Health asked all passengers on these seven flights to contact the CDCs in every city and province to receive guidance and have their health tested. Travel agents should inform these passengers about the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. As of the end of March 16, as many as 61 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Vietnam.

