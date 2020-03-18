Vietnamese citizens, soldiers and military students at Hoà Bình military school in the northern province of Hoà Bình, which has been turned into a concentrated quarantine site, wave goodbye to each other on Wednesday as 106 citizens returning from South Korea completed their 14-day quarantine period. Late Wednesday night, health ministry announces latest flights carrying COVID-19 cases. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday night made an urgent announcement regarding two flights that landed in Việt Nam over the last few days carrying passengers who have since tested positive for COVID-19. SilkAir flight MI632 from Singapore to Đà Nẵng landed on March 14, while Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Hà Nội arrived on March 13. The Ministry of Health has called for all passengers on the two flights to immediately contact authorities so they can be monitored accordingly. Ticket agents for the flights have been instructed to inform all passengers. Furthermore, passengers on Singapore Airlines flight SQ323 from Amsterdam (the Netherlands) to Singapore on March 14 who then took a connecting flight to Việt Nam have also been instructed to contact authorities to receive appropriate medical guidance. VNS

MoH announces latest flights carrying COVID-19 cases have 275 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.