MoET requests increasing televised, online lessons amid COVID-19 outbreak

MoET has requested its provincial-level departments nationwide to increase televised and online lessons for students. The education and training departments across the country must direct and instruct schools to streamline curriculum and broadcast lessons on television and the Internet so the students can study at home, the ministry said in a notice. They were tasked to help schools select online teaching tools suitable to their conditions and at the same time ensure the quality of the lessons, the notice said, adding that the Hanoi National University of Education will provide free help to schools in this matter. Lessons broadcast in one city or province can be shared and re-broadcast in others, it added. The departments must inform teachers, students and their families about broadcast schedules for different subjects, which must also be reported to the ministry. Teachers are responsible for guiding students to attend televised and online lessons and keeping close contact with their families to supervise their study on the television and Internet. After the students go back to school, the schools are assigned to review and assess their learning outcomes. Source: VNA
