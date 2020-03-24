Miratorg Group to export 50,000 tonnes of pork to Vietnam this year

Miratorg Group to export 50,000 tonnes pork to Vietnam this year The ministry (MARD)connected Miratorg with Masan so that two parties can co-operate with each other to bring pork to Vietnam. The representative of Miratorg expects that this year, the group will export over 50,000 tonnes of pork to Vietnam and the figure will increase year by year. As of now, the group exported 3,300 tonnes to Vietnam, including the latest batch of 200 tonnes on March 7. Along with Miratorg, the MARD also proposed two other Russian firms to complete procedures, including local and international paperwork to be allowed to export pork to Vietnam. The government requested reducing the price of live pigs to VND60,000 per kg ($2.61), however, prices still move in the VND72,000-85,000 ($3.13-3.70) range. According to statistics published by the Department of Animal Health, as of March 15, Vietnam imported 25,300 tonnes of pork and processed pork products, up 205 per cent on-year. 29.35 per centof this came from Canada, 19.43 per cent from Germany, and 11.83 per cent from Poland. Russia exports about 1.8 million tonnes of beef, 1.6 million tonnes of chicken and 3.6 million tonnes of pork a year. The capacity of Miratorg… Read full this story

