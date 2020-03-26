Ministry of Health reports five more COVID-19 patients, total hits 153

MoH urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spreadNew songs praise Vietnamese during Covid-19 outbreakEmergency announcement on movement history of COVID-19 patientsMinistry asks for review of infection prevention at hospitalsMoIT proposes Prime Minister reopen secondary border gates with China An isolation area in HCM City. The Ministry of Health reports five new COVID-19 patients, bringing the country’s total cases to 153 on Thursday evening. — Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported five new COVID-19 patients on Thursday evening, bringing the country’s total to 153. Two of the five patients returned from abroad and entered Việt Nam from March 21 to 23 and were quarantined upon entry. The rest caught SARS-COV-2 from patients inside the country. Case number 149 is a male patient, 40, Vietnamese national, living in Long Biên District, Hà Nội. The patient works in Hessen, Germany. On March 23, he arrived at Vân Đồn International Airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN36, seat number 55C (with his mother, 68, seat 55A). Upon entry, the patient showed no symptoms. In the quarantine area of ​​the Military School of Quảng Ninh province, he shared a room with two other people who were also on this flight…. Read full this story

